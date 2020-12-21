Free Staters secure fighting chance of making semis
Pack keeps Cheetahs in hunt for Cup semis
Showing fighting spirit, the Cheetahs pack delivered when it mattered most to keep their team in the race for a Carling Currie Cup playoff berth, Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie said.
There were some anxious moments for Fourie before his men emerged with a hard-fought 35-31 win over the Pumas in Nelspruit...
