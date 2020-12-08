WP must show more maturity, says Kolisi

If Western Province want to qualify for a home Carling Currie Cup semifinal at Newlands, they must show more maturity in close matches, skipper Siya Kolisi says.



A concerned Kolisi has watched his players slip to late defeats in their past two outings against the Bulls and Lions and admits it is an area of concern...

