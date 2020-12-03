Former Kings flank out to make most of chance to shine
Velleman in Griquas starting line-up
Former Southern Kings flank CJ Velleman has been included in the Griquas starting line-up for their bottom-of-the-log Carling Currie Cup clash against the Pumas in Nelspruit on Friday night (kickoff 7pm).
Velleman joined the Griquas on a short-term loan in September after he was left unemployed when the Kings were liquidated...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.