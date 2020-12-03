Goalie stepping up after sudden departure of Mothwa

Mazibuko all set for big chance at Chippa

PREMIUM

Chippa United goalkeeper Mlungisi Mazibuko has big shoes to fill now that the team’s first-choice shot-stopper and captain Veli Mothwa has left the DStv Premiership side for AmaZulu.



However, the 28-year-old former Real Kings player said he was ready to make his mark at the Port Elizabeth club...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.