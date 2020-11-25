In-form pivot believes four-point deficit of little importance

Sharks confident about winning Cup, Bosch says

PREMIUM

Don’t bet against the Sharks delivering the goods when it matters most and winning the Carling Currie Cup, in-form points machine Curwin Bosch has warned his rivals.



The pivot was talking ahead of his team’s opening Currie Cup match against a tenacious Pumas team at Kings Park in Durban on Friday night (kickoff 7pm)...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.