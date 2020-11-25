Team hard at work on fitness and skills training ahead of season

EP itching to play cricket again

PREMIUM

Eastern Province will be ready for the opening challenge of their domestic campaign as preparations continue to move along smoothly, assistant coach Runeshan Moodley says.



Moodley, who also doubles as the team’s strength and conditioning coach, is happy with the progress the squad has made over the last few weeks and says the squad are itching to get their season off to a good start in the new year. ..

