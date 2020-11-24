Potentially historic occasion for both teams as Stormers prepare to move

Last dance at Newlands for WP, Bulls?

PREMIUM

It could be the last dance at Newlands for Western Province and the Bulls when they clash at the historic Cape Town venue on Saturday in the Carling Currie Cup.



This is because WP are shifting their headquarters to the Cape Town Stadium in 2021, and want to give the historic stadium a grand send-off by hosting the Currie Cup final on January 23...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.