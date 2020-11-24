Rugby

Potentially historic occasion for both teams as Stormers prepare to move

Last dance at Newlands for WP, Bulls?

PREMIUM
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 24 November 2020

It could be the last dance at Newlands for Western Province and the Bulls when they clash at the historic Cape Town venue on Saturday in the Carling Currie Cup.

This is because WP are shifting their headquarters to the Cape Town Stadium in 2021, and want to give the historic stadium a grand send-off  by hosting the Currie Cup final on January 23...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
On the money trail

Most Read

X