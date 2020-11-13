Leading SA women aim for exciting PE triathlon
Nelson Mandela Bay will be transformed into a battleground when some of the country’s top female triathletes take to its streets in the PEople’s Triathlon on Sunday.
With the likes of Magda Nieuwoudt, Mariella Sawyer, Jade Nicole, Emma Pallant and Annah Watkinson among the women’s professional field, it promises to be an action-packed battle...
