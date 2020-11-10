Rugby

Wallaby Swinton rubbed out of Tri-Nations after high tackle

By Reuters - 10 November 2020
Lachie Swinton of the Wallabies walks off the field after being sent off during the 2020 Tri-Nations match against the New Zealand All Blacks at Suncorp Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Brisbane
Lachie Swinton of the Wallabies walks off the field after being sent off during the 2020 Tri-Nations match against the New Zealand All Blacks at Suncorp Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Brisbane
Image: Albert Perez / Getty Images

Australia loose forward Lachie Swinton will miss the rest of the Tri Nations after getting a four-week ban for a high tackle on New Zealand lock Sam Whitelock during Saturday's win in Brisbane.

The fiery flanker became the first Wallabies player to get a red card on Test debut after making contact with the head of the All Blacks veteran in the first half of the 24-22 win at Lang Park.

It was the second red card of the match, coming soon after All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi was ejected for a similar tackle on Wallabies winger Tom Wright.

Tu'ungafasi also faces a ban and will appear before a judicial hearing on Tuesday.

The Tri-Nations continues with the All Blacks playing Argentina in Sydney on Saturday.

- Reuters

 

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Justice delayed is just denied
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...

Most Read

X