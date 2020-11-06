Super Rugby log-leaders have chance to consolidate their position

Charging Bulls ready to trample the Lions

PREMIUM

There will be laser beam focus on the attention-grabbing Jukskei derby when a charging Bulls outfit attempt to steamroller the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday (7pm).



After running roughshod over the Stormers last week, the clever money is on the Bulls to consolidate their lead at the top of the Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked standings at Ellis Park...

