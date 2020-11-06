Super Rugby log-leaders have chance to consolidate their position
Charging Bulls ready to trample the Lions
There will be laser beam focus on the attention-grabbing Jukskei derby when a charging Bulls outfit attempt to steamroller the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday (7pm).
After running roughshod over the Stormers last week, the clever money is on the Bulls to consolidate their lead at the top of the Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked standings at Ellis Park...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.