Tough game on cards but team just needs to ‘click’, he says

Sharks expect fiery Pumas showdown — Lukhanyo Am

PREMIUM

Expect a hard-fought arm wrestle for precious log points when the Pumas square up to the Sharks in a Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked Series clash on Saturday, Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am has predicted.



Still bleeding after being gored 41-14 by the Bulls, the Sharks will face a test of character against a feisty Pumas side who almost topped the Stormers in the previous outing...

