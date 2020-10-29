Tough game on cards but team just needs to ‘click’, he says
Sharks expect fiery Pumas showdown — Lukhanyo Am
Expect a hard-fought arm wrestle for precious log points when the Pumas square up to the Sharks in a Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked Series clash on Saturday, Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am has predicted.
Still bleeding after being gored 41-14 by the Bulls, the Sharks will face a test of character against a feisty Pumas side who almost topped the Stormers in the previous outing...
