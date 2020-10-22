Stormers wary of walking into Pumas ambush

PREMIUM

A wary Stormers side are concerned they may be walking into an ambush when they face a resurgent Pumas side in a Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked series clash in Nelspruit on Friday (kickoff 7pm).



With their tails up after a hard-fought win over Griquas on the road, the Pumas have their sights set on pulling off a giant-killing act at Mbombela Stadium...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.