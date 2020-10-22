Stormers wary of walking into Pumas ambush
A wary Stormers side are concerned they may be walking into an ambush when they face a resurgent Pumas side in a Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked series clash in Nelspruit on Friday (kickoff 7pm).
With their tails up after a hard-fought win over Griquas on the road, the Pumas have their sights set on pulling off a giant-killing act at Mbombela Stadium...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.