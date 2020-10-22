Scrumhalf Nohamba expects tough duel against opposing No 9

Sharks want mindset change for Bulls

It will be mind over matter for the Sharks when they face the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, Sharks scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba says.



In a Superfan Saturday clash earlier in the season, it was the Bulls who prevailed and the Sharks aim to turn the tables in a Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked series showdown at the same venue (kickoff 7pm)...

