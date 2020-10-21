Four Lions players removed from squad after positive Covid-19 tests

The Lions' Super Rugby Unlocked campaign has suffered another huge setback with four players having to be removed from the squad after returning positive Covid-19 tests.

The team said: “Four positive cases of Covid-19 have been detected among the Emirates Lions squad this week. The team is tested every week as required by protocol.

"The four players are asymptomatic. All protocols have been kept and the relevant parties have been informed.”

The team was “ready” and “preparing” for their clash against the Cheetahs at Ellis Park on Saturday‚ and will be retested as per Covid-19 protocols.

It is not clear which players have tested positive, but the Lions' team announcement on Thursday should shed light on the matter.