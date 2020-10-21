Time for players to lace up boots, says Thando Manana

It is time for Eastern Province’s frustrated amateur rugby players to lace up their boots and return to the training field, EP Rugby GM Thando Manana says.

He said documents pertaining to Covid-19 return-to-train protocols had been sent to all affiliates as rugby geared for a long-awaited restart at amateur levels.

Manana said compliance officers would have to be appointed and strict measures had been put in place to ensure the safety of players at school, club, college and varsity level.

“This is great news for all our stakeholders,” Manana said.

There will, however, be no competitive matches played by teams falling under the EP Rugby Union in 2020.

Manana said a series of guidelines had been put in place before clubs would be deemed compliant with Covid-19 safety measures.

These include signing indemnification and declaration of health forms, the appointment of a compliance officer, and the registration of all players, officials and staff on a club database.

Other measure include screening and education of players, officials and staff; cleaning and sanitation of training venues, apparel and facilities; and to ensure no spectators are permitted at training or matches.

“There will be four weeks of fitness and strength training,” Manana said.

“This will be followed by four weeks of gradual integration of contact rugby skills.

“All our structures are keen to get back on the field.

“Importantly, measures have to be put in place to ensure no spectators attend any training sessions.”

The resumption of amateur rugby training follows the gazetting of new regulations on sport by the departments of basic education and of sport, arts and culture (Dsac).

“In the past couple of weeks, the Dsac has permitted several sports to allow their amateur constituents to return to training and match play,” Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby Jurie Roux said.

“Earlier this month the Dsac released a statement to be read in conjunction with the gazetted regulations that said athletes, support staff and officials involved in non-professional sport do not have to undergo Covid-19 testing before returning to train, but only had to ensure that a robust screening system was in place for training to commence.

“They do not have to submit their operational return to training plans to the minister for approval,” Roux said.

“We decided to approve the resumption of training for the SA Rugby and the Provincial Union Elite Player Development programmes, rugby at amateur and community clubs, and for associations affiliated to provincial unions and SA Rugby, but on certain strict conditions.”

The conditions include financial considerations and control measures to curb the transmission of the virus, as well as adherence to requirements of the SA Rugby return-to-train and play guidelines for amateur rugby. The rules are required to be enforced by provincial unions.

All rugby bodies have been instructed to follow the “integrated return to training” framework, as an injury mitigation strategy.

SA Rugby also advised that amateur matches will not be permitted to take place for the rest of 2020, and teams may only start competitive action when the 2021 rugby season starts.

However, non-contact rugby such as tag or touch rugby can resume once the four weeks of fitness and strength training have been concluded.

Advice on the resumption of competitive play at community level will be confirmed in future.