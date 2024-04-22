Border Over-50 cricket team win interprovincial
Further honour sees three players selected for SA squad and three for SA ‘A’
Some hard preparation work paid dividends for the Border Over-50 cricket team who triumphed in the Over-50 interprovincial tournament Cup final against the Western Province side at the Wanderers Cricket Club in Johannesburg on Friday.
Defending champions WP Over-50 posted an excellent 230 for eight wickets. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.