Cricket mourns former umpire Shaun George

Eastern Cape, national and international cricket lost one of its favourite sons at the weekend with the sudden death of respected former international cricket umpire Shaun George.
George, 56, died in Gqeberha on Saturday after an involvement in cricket that spanned the better part of four decades in Eastern Province, Border, SA and global cricket.
The news follows two weeks after the death of another Eastern Cape-born and former national panel umpire Murray Brown, who was also 56.
George’s most notable achievements came as an International Cricket Council umpire where he officiated in 72 one-day Internationals, and 58 T20 Internationals and was the TV umpire in two Tests.
He also notched up a combined 47 women’s white-ball internationals.
He oversaw matches in five women’s world cups and was the standing umpire when England played India at Lord’s in the 2017 final.
Domestically, he officiated in more than 104 first-class matches, 171 List-A games and 205 T20s.
He became a match referee after retiring from umpiring in March 2023.
As a player, he represented Eastern Province and Transvaal a combined 17 times under the SA Cricket Board banner before unification.
He played club cricket for Regents in Gqeberha before moving to Buffalo City and linking up with United Cricket Club where he won the Border premier league with the East London club in 1999-2000.
Former ICC match referee Devdas Govindjee paid tribute to his colleague.
“I worked with Shaun for many years and witnessed his progress from national to international umpire,” he said.
“He was meticulous in his preparations and decisive in his role.
“These qualities took him to officiate at many ICC tournaments.
“He also had a stint with me officiating at the Caribbean Premier League, where he was well respected.
“Umpire Simon Taufel, one of the world’s leading umpires and also a respected umpire coach, sent me this message from Australia: ‘Hello Dev. Such shocking and sad news about Shaun. Please pass on my condolences and best wishes to his family. Such a fine gentleman and umpire’.
“He will be sadly missed. After the recent passing away of Murray Brown, these are devastating losses for cricket officiating in SA,” Govindjee said.
BCCI umpire Vineet Kulkarni said: “I am lost for words and have gone cold inside.”
Former Border coach Frank Plaatjes spoke fondly of his friend.
“I first met Shaun in 1986 when we were selected to represent EP U18 schools at the national schools tournament in Johannesburg,” Plaatjes said.
“Years later, I moved to East London to take up a teaching post.
“I joined United Cricket Club and to my surprise, Shaun was also a member.
“He, Calvin Brown, Neville Harms and myself were in charge of playing affairs at the club.
“We became the first non-white club to represent their province at the National Club Championship in Pretoria in 1999-2000.
“Shaun played a pivotal role in the club’s early success.
“His leadership, knowledge and unselfish nature will be sorely missed at all cricketing levels.”
The Port Elizabeth Sports Legends Trust also paid tribute to George on Sunday.
“Shaun was a very good cricketer, a proper gentleman and a fine umpire,” a statement read.
“He not only served his time as an umpire with distinction but had a positive impact on the careers and abilities of so many umpires.”
