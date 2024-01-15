Royals edge Capitals in Centurion

Lungi Ngidi excelled with the ball as the Paarl Royals produced a fine allround performance to edge the Pretoria Capitals by 10 runs in their SA20 fixture at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.
It was the second time in two days that the Royals got one over the Capitals after their 27-run win in Paarl on Friday.
The win, spurred on by Ngidi who took four for 39, also took them to second on the table with two wins from two.
Chasing a steep 211 for victory the Capitals could only reach 200 for seven in reply.
The home team recovered from losing two wickets in the first over to keep pace with the required run-rate thanks to an aggressive 82 off 45 balls (four sixes, 10 fours) from Rilee Rossouw, his highest SA20 score.
Will Jacks added a handy 58 at the top of the order as the pair shared 147 runs for the fourth wicket in only 77 deliveries. It was the third-highest partnership for any wicket in the competition.
It was also a record stand for the fourth wicket.
But Ngidi had their number and was superb for the visitors, claiming the wickets of Phil Salt and Theunis de Bruyn in the first over before later adding the scalps of Rossouw and Corbin Bosch.
Earlier, unbeaten SA20 debut half-centuries by David Miller (75) and Mitchell van Buuren (72) ensured the Royals posted a formidable 210 for three.
Having lost the toss and being asked to bat, the visitors will have been pleased with their total despite losing two wickets inside the powerplay.
Jason Roy (5) backed away to hit a length delivery from seamer Daryn Dupavillon early in the second over into the safe hands of Jacks at backward point.
Jacks was again in the action in the ring when he pouched a chance chipped to him by Wihan Lubbe (12) off the bowling of the home team captain Jimmy Neesham.
English star Jos Buttler had looked in the mood to bully from the onset slapping five fours and a six in his 36 off 23 deliveries.
But just as he was kicking into an even higher gear, he was brilliantly caught by that man Jacks again, who covered some distance to his left in the deep to land a running, diving effort to present legspinner Adil Rashid with a wicket.
That had the Royals precariously balanced at 69 for three in the ninth over.
But from that moment it was Miller-Van Buuren show as they both recorded their first competition half-centuries in an unbroken and outstanding partnership for the fourth wicket of 141-runs in 76 balls.
Both players hit three sixes each with Van Buuren facing 40 deliveries and Miller 42.
HeraldLIVE
Royals edge Capitals in Centurion
Sports editor
Image: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics/SA20
Lungi Ngidi excelled with the ball as the Paarl Royals produced a fine allround performance to edge the Pretoria Capitals by 10 runs in their SA20 fixture at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.
It was the second time in two days that the Royals got one over the Capitals after their 27-run win in Paarl on Friday.
The win, spurred on by Ngidi who took four for 39, also took them to second on the table with two wins from two.
Chasing a steep 211 for victory the Capitals could only reach 200 for seven in reply.
The home team recovered from losing two wickets in the first over to keep pace with the required run-rate thanks to an aggressive 82 off 45 balls (four sixes, 10 fours) from Rilee Rossouw, his highest SA20 score.
Will Jacks added a handy 58 at the top of the order as the pair shared 147 runs for the fourth wicket in only 77 deliveries. It was the third-highest partnership for any wicket in the competition.
It was also a record stand for the fourth wicket.
But Ngidi had their number and was superb for the visitors, claiming the wickets of Phil Salt and Theunis de Bruyn in the first over before later adding the scalps of Rossouw and Corbin Bosch.
Earlier, unbeaten SA20 debut half-centuries by David Miller (75) and Mitchell van Buuren (72) ensured the Royals posted a formidable 210 for three.
Having lost the toss and being asked to bat, the visitors will have been pleased with their total despite losing two wickets inside the powerplay.
Jason Roy (5) backed away to hit a length delivery from seamer Daryn Dupavillon early in the second over into the safe hands of Jacks at backward point.
Jacks was again in the action in the ring when he pouched a chance chipped to him by Wihan Lubbe (12) off the bowling of the home team captain Jimmy Neesham.
English star Jos Buttler had looked in the mood to bully from the onset slapping five fours and a six in his 36 off 23 deliveries.
But just as he was kicking into an even higher gear, he was brilliantly caught by that man Jacks again, who covered some distance to his left in the deep to land a running, diving effort to present legspinner Adil Rashid with a wicket.
That had the Royals precariously balanced at 69 for three in the ninth over.
But from that moment it was Miller-Van Buuren show as they both recorded their first competition half-centuries in an unbroken and outstanding partnership for the fourth wicket of 141-runs in 76 balls.
Both players hit three sixes each with Van Buuren facing 40 deliveries and Miller 42.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Cricket
Cricket
Sport