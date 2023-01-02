Under pressure Proteas still have belief — Jansen

It's been a wretched few weeks for Proteas cricket, but Marco Jansen will take comfort in the solid start he made to his Test career.
The Warriors’ 22-year-old left-arm quick has only taken four wickets across two digs against an Australian side which wiped the floor with the South Africans, winning both the first two Tests by an innings.
But it’s his form for the Proteas since making his debut in the Boxing Day Test on home soil against India in late 2021 that has seen him make the shortlist of four players for the ICC’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year award.
In 2022, Jansen took an impressive 36 Test wickets at an average of 19.02.
He also made a fighting 59 in a losing cause in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne to underline his growing reputation as an allrounder.
The 2.06m fast bowler was pleased with his efforts despite a shaky start to the red-ball game.
"It didn’t start great, my first over in Test cricket went for 14," he told reporters ahead of the third and final Test against Australia in Sydney starting on January 4.
"I haven’t really thought about it, yet it’s gone way better than expected.
“Couldn’t have asked for a better start, I guess."
But Jansen knows that’s all water bridge now as he and his teammates attempt to bounce back in Sydney, despite the odds heavily stacked against them.
Jansen suggested the time for talking was over and the players needed to walk the walk.
"I know everyone goes out there to give their best, but at the end of the day it’s about trying to figure out what we can do as a team or individuals to really influence the game in a defining way," the Mumbai Indians IPL signing said.
"Whether it’s taking five blows to the body while batting or bowling seven or eight overs on the trot.
"It’s those things that matter. It’s about recognising the moment and doing whatever you can within your power to influence or help the team.
"You can say all these nice things about 150-plus partnerships or guys scoring double centuries, but it’s not always the case that a team scores 500 runs and then wins the game.
"Test cricket is sometimes like the first Test, where a partnership of 80 wins you the game.
“My focus is on identifying those types of moments and capitalising on them."
He said the squad had reflected on the opening losses, and still had the belief they could produce and compete if they fought off the undoubted psychological demons and scars they bear.
"We always have chats after the game, take a day to really reflect on things individually and then come together and speak about what we can improve on," Jansen said.
"We know we have the individual tools to succeed.
“It’s not like someone still needs to work on his outswinger or a front foot is going too far across the popping crease, whatever the case may be.
"It’s just about us making that mental shift and making a conscious decision to put up a hand and do whatever it takes to influence the team in a good way or get them over the line."
The Proteas have three Tests remaining in the Test Championship and need to win all three if they are to have any chance of making the final.
"So it’s not like we are going into this game thinking it’s just another game and we cruise through it.
“There’s still a goal, still a purpose," Jansen added.
