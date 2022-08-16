Get ready to support Sunrisers Eastern Cape

It's official — the Gqeberha-based team in Cricket SA's new T20 league will be known as the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
The announcement was made on social media pages of the Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League team (IPL) on Tuesday evening.
“Welcome to the #OrangeArmy, Sunrisers Eastern Cape” posts said in reference to the franchise's nickname.
The team is owned by Sun TV Network Limited, which also owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
So far, the team has signed Proteas batsman Aiden Markram as a marquee player.
Cricket SA announced in July that six Indian Premier League (IPL) owners had successfully bid for ownership of all the country’s city-based franchises.
Some of the game's biggest names, including England's Jos Buttler and the West Indies' Jason Holder, have already signed on to be part of the competition in January next year.
