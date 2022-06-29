Temba Bavuma blow for SA’s tour of England

Proteas white-ball captain Temba Bavuma will miss the entire tour of England starting in July after failing to recover sufficiently from an elbow injury.

The Proteas will now be led by Dolphins teammates Keshav Maharaj (ODI) and David Miller (T20).

Bavuma, the regular white-ball captain, who sustained the injury during the recently concluded T20I series in India, will undergo an eight-week recovery before his return-to-play programme can start.

The much-anticipated tour will run from July 19 to September 12 and consist of three ODIs, a T20 international and three Tests against hosts England, as well as two T20 Internationals against Ireland in Bristol.

Gerald Coetzee, 21, received his maiden Proteas call-up for the T20 series, while 32-year-old Rilee Rossouw makes his return to the SA set-up for the first time since 2016 after being named in the same squad.

Rossouw has 15 T20 caps to his name.

As part of his workload management, Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada would not feature in the ODI series, CSA convener of selectors Victor Mpitsang said.

“The national selection panel and I are relishing the opportunity to see what this strong Proteas group will produce on this all-important tour to England.

“With ICC World Test Championship points at stake, the team has everything to play for,” Mpitsang said.

“The T20 format is a priority for us at the moment because of the T20 World Cup coming up in a few short months in Australia.

“We are looking to give opportunities to players who we are interested in, seeing and working out the best combinations while also trying to balance our desire to maintain enough consistency within the set-up [so] the players are used to playing together as a team by the time they reach Australia for the World Cup.

“This series will go a long way in helping us achieve all of those objectives.

“While the ODI series is not for Super League points, the 50-over format is of vital importance as we look ahead to the 2023 ICC World Cup in India.

“The combinations tried and the performances yielded will go a long way in our build-up to that tournament.”

The squads are:

ODI: Keshav Maharaj (capt), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne.

T20: David Miller (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

Test: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Khaya Zondo, Glenton Stuurman.

The fixtures are:

Against England

July 19: 1st ODI, Durham; July 22, 2nd ODI, Manchester; July 24, 3rd ODI, Leeds; July 27, 1st T20, Bristol; July 29, 2nd T20, Cardiff; July 31, 3rd T20 , Southampton; Aug 17-21, 1st Test, London, Lord’s; August 25-29, 2nd Test, Manchester; September 8-12, 3rd Test, London, The Oval

Against Ireland

August 3, 1st T20, Bristol; August 5, 2nd T20, Bristol

