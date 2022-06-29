Nelson Mandela Bay passes R314m grant hot potato

Housing Development Agency set to upgrade informal settlements on city’s behalf

Premium Siyamtanda Capa

Senior Politics Reporter



The Bay council has appointed the Housing Development Agency (HDA) to upgrade informal settlements on its behalf — two days before the expiry of the deadline to spend the balance of a R314m grant.



The decision was taken on Tuesday in the hope that the move would help the city secure a rollover of the funds when it applies to the National Treasury in the new financial year, which starts on July 1...