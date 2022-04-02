Gelvandale CC Hub crowned national champions

Gelvandale Cricket Club were the toast of the country’s junior cricket when they won the CSA U15 Hubs National Challenge at the Centre of Excellence (High Performance Centre) at Tuks, Pretoria on Saturday.

The Gqeberha side, who represented EP at the tournament, stood up to the challenge beating their Tygerberg counterparts by six wickets at the Tuks Oval.

Chasing 137 for victory in 30 overs, Gelvandale reached their target with only four wickets down and nine balls to spare.

Humza Khan was Gelvandale’s most successful bowler on the day taking three for 27 with Joshua Smith added two for 18.

Ethan Moothoo scored a run-a-ball 35 for the Northern Areas side while fellow opener Jaydin Damons added 26 as they set the platform for the remainder of the top order to take them over the line to national glory.

Tygerberg and Gelvandale went through to final after the teams finished top of the log, undefeated in all their matches.

Dobsonville, Reservoir, Kuruman, and Atteridgeville were the other teams at the tournament.

The Gelvandale Hub squad was: Humza Khan, Jaydin Damons, Lazlo Jooste, Dayalan Boyce, Joshua Smith, Ethan Moothoo, Daveric Petersen, Tylo Malieba, Ameer Muller, Wade Safeley, Jaydon Mabie, Connor Krammer, Jaywn Cona. Management: Warren Bell (head coach), Clint du Plessis (ass coach), Mark Blaauw (ass coach).

Gelvandale results:

Day one: Gelvandale 171/6 in 50 overs (J Damons 52, L Jooste 30; T Phohu 4-0-13-2, T Tshipagaebonwe 10-0-38-2) Kuruman 123 in 46.3 overs (O Jubeni 44*, I Matlhoko 20; D Boyce 8.3-2-18-5, J Cona 10-2-19-3). Gelvandale won by 48 runs

Day two: Gelvandale 55 in 26.4 overs (J Smith 18; L Mohatle 6-1-19-3, A Mogoshane 7-2-10-3) Dobsonville 52 in 26.2 overs (B Magatya 13, O Seroke 12; D Boyce 7.2-1-19-5, T Malieba 4-1-13-2, H Khan 9-2-13-2). Gelvandale won by three runs

Day three: Gelvandale 89 in 28.4 overs J Smith 26, J Damons 11; K Thubane 6-0-24-3, T Ramotsepe 0.4-0-4-2) Atteridgeville 85 in 32.2 overs (L Mabuza 37; D Boyce 10-5-14-4, H Khan 9-1-40-3). Gelvandale won by four runs

Final: Tygerberg 135/9 in 30 overs (M Scoble 20, M Julies 20; H Khan 3/27, J Smith 2/18) Gelvandale 137/4 in 28.3 overs (J Samons 26, E Moothoo 35, A Muller 21, H Khan 20; A Erasmus 2/10). Gelvandale won by six wickets

