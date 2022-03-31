Proteas pick two spinners and Rickelton makes debut in first Test

SA have included two spinners in their team to take on Bangladesh in the first Test at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban while top order batter Ryan Rickleton and fast bowler Lizaad Williams will finally make their Test debuts.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer will be part of the new-look Proteas bowling attack that includes Duanne Olivier, Lizaad Williams and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.

A surprise in the team's selection is the exclusion of fast bowler Lutho Sipamla, who has been in consistent form for the Lions in domestic competition.

Simon Harmer, who is returning from a Kolpak contract in England, will be playing in his first match since 2015.

For runs, the Proteas will rely on captain Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma and debutant Rickelton.

The Proteas are without Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram, who are playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

For Bangladesh, there is no place for influential batter Tamim Iqbal due to a reported stomach ache while Shoriful Islam has been rested due to minor niggles.

Teams

SA: Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Kegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain