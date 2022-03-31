Sole survivor of accident that claimed the lives of Mpura and Killer Kau finally breaks her silence

The sole survivor of a tragic accident that claimed the lives of amapiano musicians Killer Kau and Mpura has finally broken her silence.

The accident also claimed the lives of upcoming artists Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD, who were with the pair in the car.

In an interview with Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja, Peloyame Segatle, who was friends with “The Voice”, spoke about the acident which claimed the lives of six people. She was travelling between gigs with the crew who perished in the accident in Marikana, North West.

She said she went through a lot after the accident because the world wanted answers from her.