Rosier, Lubbe do it for Warriors

The Gbets Warriors overwhelmed the Hollywoodbets Dolphins by 208 runs in their CSA One-Day Cup match at St George’s Park in Gqeberha yesterday.

Centuries by Diego Rosier and Wihan Lubbe powered the Warriors to an intimidating 329 for six in their innings after they had been put in to bat.

Sarel Erwee struck a bright half-century in the visitors’ reply, but it was not nearly enough as the Warriors dismissed the Dolphins for a paltry 121 in 28.3 overs, earning themselves a bonus point.

The result leaves the Dolphins rooted at the foot of the table with two points (for a No Result) with little chance now of getting into the mix.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are back in business.

The home team began their innings slowly, compiling only 34 for one at the completion of the first power play, but Lubbe and Rosier then gradually ramped up the scoring rate in their second-wicket partnership of 211 in just 30 overs.

The Dolphins knew they had to hit the ground running to have any hope of competing, and Erwee certainly did that, striking eight fours and a six in his 64.

He reached his 19th List A 50 in just 32 balls but was not able to make much further progress, being trapped leg before by left-arm spinner Tsepo Ndwandwa’s first delivery.

It was the middle wicket of a devastating triple hit by the Warriors, with Marques Ackerman holing out in the deep off Lubbe and Khaya Zondo run out after a mixup with Jason Smith two balls after Erwee’s demise.

In all, the Dolphins lost three wickets for four runs in 10 balls and the game was effectively up for them as the tail limply dissolved, with 11 the next highest score.

For the Warriors, left-arm paceman Tiaan van Vuuren picked up 3/30 and Ndwanda claimed 3/20.

Centurion Lubbe had an excellent all-round match, grabbing 2/30 with his off-spin.

Earlier, the Warriors began their innings conservatively, with Lubbe and Matthew Breetzke playing themselves in carefully on a blameless St George’s pitch.

The pair had only reached 34 in the 10th over when Ottniel Baartman found the edge of Breetzke’s bat and wicketkeeper Slade van Staden took a routine catch.

If the Dolphins felt they were on top at that stage, that impression quickly disappeared as Lubbe and Rosier settled in to add 211 for the second wicket in 30 overs with the run rate gradually increasing as the batsmen took their toll on a Dolphins attack that became increasingly less disciplined.

The two batsmen exchanged blow for blow in the partnership, with Lubbe striking seven fours and clearing the ropes five times in his 106-ball innings — his first in the 50-over format.

He just pipped his partner to three figures in the 39th over, but Rosier duly followed him in the next over before Dolphins off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen trapped Lubbe leg-before attempting a reverse-sweep.

Rosier continued on his merry way after reaching his fifth List A hundred and was out only in the penultimate over delivered by Eathan Bosch when the bowler clung onto a sharp caught-and-bowled chance.

Rosier struck 13 fours and a six in his 148 in 127 balls.

The Dolphins bowlers’ figures looked a mess, with medium-pacer Smith particularly expensive going for 48 runs in four overs.

Medium-pacer Kerwin Mungroo claimed two wickets while Bosch, Subrayen and Baartman each took one. — SuperSport.com