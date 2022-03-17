SA women on hot streak at World Cup: Kapp's heroics make it 4 wins from 4

Marizanne Kapp came to SA's rescue with the bat yet again as she remained unbeaten on 34 in a crunch chase against hosts New Zealand as the Momentum Proteas went to their fourth-straight win at the ICC Women’s World Cup on Thursday.

New Zealand were all out for 228 in 47.5 overs at Seddon Park in Hamilton, and SA, who also had a nail-baiting chase in their last game against New Zealand, reached 229/8 with three balls to spare (49.3 overs) to win by two wickets.

Kapp walked in to bat at 166/4 and despite wickets falling regularly at the other end, held her nerve to consolidate SA's position in the points table, where they are at No.2 with a net run-rate (+0.226) slightly less than table-toppers Australia (+1.744).

New Zealand fought hard, with Amelia Kerr's 3/50 helping them claw back into the game but brilliant knocks from Laura Wolvaardt (67), Sune Luus (51) and Kapp took SA home.

Chasing 229, Lizelle Lee and Wolvaardt started positively for SA. Lee, who hadn't lived up to the billing in the tournament, looked in good touch before calamity struck. Hesitation in running between the wickets and greed for the third run cost Lee her wicket, as she was found just short of her crease.

The wicket helped New Zealand put the brakes on the scoring. It was a struggle for Tazmin Brits initially but Wolvaardt kept finding the boundaries to keep the run rate in check. Brits finally broke the shackles in Amelia Kerr's first over with two consecutive boundaries to get going.

Just when it looked like the two batters were set, Kerr's guile got the better of Brits. Dancing down the track, she was beaten by the spin and Katey Martin behind the stumps had all the time in the world to whip off the bails.