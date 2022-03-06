Old Grey disqualified from cup for missing transformation targets
Gqeberha side win final but now face disciplinary action
Tavcor Commercial Old Grey beat East London’s United Cricket Club in their regional CSA T20 Community Cup final at the weekend, but the demographic composition of the Gqeberha side has led to them being disqualified from the competition and facing disciplinary action.
Luke Beaufort’s unbeaten 101 helped Old Grey see off United Cricket Club by 24 runs in the final at Buffalo Park on Saturday, but the makeup of the Eastern Province-based team on the day did not conform with CSA’s directives for the tournament...
