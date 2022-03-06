Bayvel, Gouws crowned People’s Triathlon champions in St Francis Bay

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Johannesburg triathletes Scott Bayvel and Eulali Gouws ruled the streets of St Francis Bay as they claimed the People’s Triathlon presented by PW Harvey on Sunday morning.



The event, which incorporated the SA Long Distance Triathlon Championships, saw the two claim their respective titles with some stunning racing action. ..