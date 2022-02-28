Rocks crush Titans for T20 glory

They then lost Michael Copeland for just one as they reached the halfway stage of their innings on 50 for 3.

Malan continued to frustrate the Titans bowlers, hitting 18 runs in the 13th over bowled by Dewald Brevis before bringing up his fifth half-century of the tournament an over later with the total of 80 for four.

A 32-run fifth-wicket partnership between Malan and Valentine Kitime (3) and then a 28-run stand for the next wicket by Malan and Hardus Viljoen (32no off 16) got the Rocks’ innings back on track.

Kitime and Malan were the last two Rocks wickets to fall as they finished on 138 for six.

Proteas leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi moved back to the top of the leading wicket-takers standings after claiming 3/20 in his four overs and Lizaad Williams finished with 2/30.

In reply, the Pretoria side got off to a slow start, losing Quinton de Kock (9), Theunis de Bruyn (11) and Brevis (5) with the score on 29.

The Titans reached the halfway stage on 64 for three as Sibonelo Makhanya and Heinrich Klaasen (17) added 35 for the fourth wicket before Klaasen was bowled by Siyabonga Mahima.

Two wickets fell in the 15th over bowled by Viljoen as the game was turned on its head.

Ferisco Adams ran out Donavon Ferreira out for 22 off 13 before Viljoen caught Aya Gqamane off his own bowling for a first-ball duck.

Makhanya smashed a handy 37 off 32 towards the end, but it was in vain.

Imran Manack (2/14), Hardus Viljoen (2/14) and Siyabonga Mahima (2/22) were the main Titans tormentors.

“Personal landmarks mean nothing if the team doesn’t win so, for the team to win, it just makes it very special,” Pieter Malan said.

“I’m pretty new to the captaincy role, so to win a trophy so early on is great credit to all the players and coaching staff.”

“Hopefully there is still plenty left in the tank.”

“All credit to the Rocks,” Titans captain Theunis de Bruyn said.

“They kept the pressure on us throughout the game and played all of the big moments better than us and they deserve this victory.”

HeraldLIVE