Kagiso Rabada joins Punjab Kings in sensational deal at IPL auction

Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
13 February 2022
Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been snapped up by the Punjab Kings at the IPL auction.
Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has moved to the Punjab Kings in a sensational deal worth more than R18m in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday morning.

Rabada, who will be leading the SA fast bowling attack in their two-match Test series against New Zealand in Christchurch from next Thursday, joins the Kings from the Delhi Capitals.

Rated as one of the best pace bowlers in international cricket, Rabada boasts an impressive IPL record with 76 wickets from 50 matches at an average of 20.52.

Rabada made his IPL debut during the 2018 season and claimed six scalps in as many games. His notable achievement in the tournament ended with him being named as the leading wicket-taker in 2020.

In that season, where the Delhi Capitals lost to the Mumbai Indians in the final in Dubai, Rabada claimed a prolific 30 scalps at an average of 18.26 to bag the prestigious Purple Cap for the most wickets.

