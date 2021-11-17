Warriors aiming to slay Dragons in Potch

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



The Gbets Warriors will be looking to bounce back when they square off against the North West Dragons in a Division 1, CSA 4-Day Franchise Series clash starting in Potchefstroom on Thursday.



Coming off the back of a humbling innings and 20-run defeat at the hands of the Imperial Lions, the Eastern Province side will be looking to get back to winning ways at Senwes Park. ..