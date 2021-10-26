Call for veteran cricketers to join provincial association

Plans under way to set up league for former players, says chair Moodaley

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Eastern Province Veterans Cricket Association chair Rajan Moodaley hopes the development of a veterans league will encourage former players to come back into the fold.



Moodaley said the idea was to establish a veterans league in the EP region, with a view to affording players the chance to play at provincial level and potentially the Proteas’ over-50 national team...