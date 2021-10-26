Call for veteran cricketers to join provincial association
Plans under way to set up league for former players, says chair Moodaley
Eastern Province Veterans Cricket Association chair Rajan Moodaley hopes the development of a veterans league will encourage former players to come back into the fold.
Moodaley said the idea was to establish a veterans league in the EP region, with a view to affording players the chance to play at provincial level and potentially the Proteas’ over-50 national team...
