IN PICS | Zuma loses bid to have Billy Downer removed from corruption trial

By TIMESLIVE - 26 October 2021
Former president Jacob Zuma waves to supporters during his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg on October 26 2021.
Image: Jerome Delay/Pool via REUTERS

Former president Jacob Zuma has lost his bid to have lead prosecutor advocate Billy Downer removed from his corruption trial.

Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen said Zuma’s application — that Downer had no title to prosecute in the matter because he was biased — was incorrect in both law and fact.

The matter is standing down for the representatives of the state, Zuma and his co-accused, French arms company Thales, to arrange dates for the trial.

Zuma Foundation spokesperson Jimmy Manyi speaks to the media after former president Jacob Zuma's case at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on October 26 2021.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Former president Jacob Zuma in the dock in Pietermaritzbur during his fraud and corruption trial on October 26 2021.
Image: Jerome Delay/Pool via REUTERS
Jacob Zuma in court during his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg on October 26.
Image: Jerome Delay/Pool via REUTERS
Former president Jacob Zuma leaves the Pietermaritzburg high court on October 26.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Jacob Zuma with his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla after appearing in the high court in Pietermaritzburg on October 26 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile leaves the Pietermaritzburg High Court after her father's trial on October 26 2021.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

