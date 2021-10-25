Rabada believes Proteas can bring fire against Windies

SA will need to get their act together smartly to keep campaign on track

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Anything but a victory against the West Indies in their second ICC T20 World Cup fixture in Dubai on Tuesday, will leave SA teetering on the edge of the abyss that is early elimination.



Having lost their opening encounter against Australia on Saturday, the Proteas cannot afford another defeat in a group format that is unforgiving...