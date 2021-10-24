EP Premier League T20 final postponed after admin blunders
Miscommunication, incorrect point allocation and late submission of scoresheets was the reason given for the Eastern Province Premier League T20 final being postponed at the 11th hour on Sunday morning.
The match, which would have seen Mecer Madibaz 1 take on Tavcor Commercial Old Grey in the final at St George’s Park on Sunday afternoon, was called off due to miscommunication and the incorrect allocation of points during the group stages. ..
