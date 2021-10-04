Rocks roll over Warriors in Kimberley
A polished performance by the GBets Rocks saw them roll over the GBets Warriors by 17 runs in their opening match of the CSA T20 Knockout Challenge in Kimberley on Monday.
Rocks batsman Clyde Fortuin notched up a maiden domestic T20 century, scoring a superb 104 runs off 63 balls to carry his bat and help his side post an above-par 183 for five wickets in their 20 overs...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.