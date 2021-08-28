Walters ready to make West Coast move

Former Warriors and English club cricketer relishes starting new chapter in his beloved sport

Former Warriors opening bowler Basheer Walters is ready to tackle the next chapter of his career when he laces up for Western Province in the new season.



Walters, who turns 35 in September, has been drafted into the Western Province side for the new campaign and will be eager to hit the ground running in his new surroundings...