Jansen aims to improve batting ahead of new season

Fast bowler ready to contribute more to EP team effort

Eastern Province fast bowler Marco Jansen said if there was one aspect of his game he wished to improve on, it would be to contribute more for his team with the bat.



The 21-year-old left-arm quick was named as the Warriors newcomer of the year recently, and while honoured to pick up the accolade, Jansen still feels his best is yet to come as he looks ahead to the new season...