Opening batsman excited at Eastern Province’s prospects

Moore wants to carry overseas form into domestic campaign

PREMIUM

Happy with his performances for Minster Cricket Club so far this season, Eastern Province batsman Eddie Moore wants to carry his good form into the next domestic campaign.



Moore, who was called up the SA A squad for their tour of Zimbabwe in June, said he was excited about returning home this month and rejoining the team in the final phase of preparations ahead of the new season...