Two suspects caught with 39 black bags of perlemoen

Two men have been arrested in Jansenville with 39 black bags of perlemoen worth about R432,000 and an illegal firearm in their possession.

Police spokesperson Bradley Rawlinson said the two, aged 34 and 39, were arrested in Bridge Street at about 5.30am on Friday.

“It is alleged that Jansenville Crime Prevention members were conducting patrols, ensuring compliance to the Disaster Management Act regulations, when they stopped two Nissan Almera sedans,” Rawlinson said.

“On approaching the two vehicles, they noticed a total of 39 black plastic bags which contained a large amount of abalone.

“On further search of the vehicles, an illegal 9mm firearm and 21 live rounds of ammunition were recovered from where they were hidden, and abalone with an estimated street value of about R432,000 was found.”

The suspects are now in police custody and will appear at the Jansenville magistrate’s court soon.

Jansenville station commander Capt Pieter Erasmus applauded the excellent team effort.

“Police members must be operationally ready to act on any situation that may arise,” Erasmus said.

