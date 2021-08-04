Former Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe has given a witness account of how erstwhile Proteas coach Ottis Gibson’s skin colour was allegedly used by powerful figures within the organisation to block the appointment of a more deserving Geoffrey Toyana as the national team coach to fill a vacancy left by Russell Domingo.

Moroe was testifying under oath on day 21 of the CSA Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) transformation hearings.

Moroe told the inquiry that‚ as the chairperson of the cricket committee at the time‚ the committee identified Toyana and then Cape Cobras coach Paul Adams as prospective candidates to replace Domingo in late 2017.

But then board chairperson Chris Nenzani, said Moroe, sidelined the cricket committee from the shortlisting and interviewing process.

Moroe said Nenzani unilaterally appointed advocate Norman Arendse‚ who was then lead independent director and is currently serving on the CSA board‚ as the chair of the ad hoc committee tasked with appointing a new coach.

During this time‚ said Moroe‚ discussions at board level‚ and even in the media‚ were that Toyana stood head and shoulders above other coaches at the time.

“Although we were going through this formal process we all sort of felt Geoff was the guy. Only to be told that Geoff will not be the guy.”

The former CEO said it came as a surprise when the ad hoc committee announced that they preferred Gibson in September 2017‚ less than two years before the 2019 World Cup.

“We were all talking about the short period that we would have before the next World Cup and how we wanted a coach who was familiar with all our players in the system and a coach who was familiar with the SA cricket environment and somebody who was going to be able to hit the ground running‚” he said.

Moroe testified that Gibson was not suited for the Proteas job as he was residing in the UK and working as the England national team bowling coach.

According to Moroe‚ there was no compelling or exceptional reasoning to appoint Gibson.

Moroe said the other reason advanced by Arendse‚ as the chair of the interviewing panel‚ for Toyana’s snub was that the panel was not happy with the coach’s presentation skills.

“That was a concerning feedback to give to us because we were not hiring him to do presentations or public speaking. We wanted somebody who knew how to coach.”