Smuts hungry to achieve his best
Preseason preparations going well for former Warriors captain despite testing positive for Covid-19
An encounter with Covid-19 has not deterred former Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts from continuing to work hard off the field in preparation for when the new campaign gets under way.
Smuts, who returned a positive result for the virus just as preseason preparations were about to get under way earlier in 2021, said he was asymptomatic and felt fortunate to overcome the virus without any serious negative effects...
