Carse hopes to shine for England

Gqeberha-born seamer can’t wait for chance to show his skills after being included in squad for series against Pakistan

PREMIUM

Bringing his own set of skills will be high on the priority list for Gqeberha-born fast bowler Brydon Carse after he was selected to represent England in their upcoming series against Pakistan starting on Thursday.



Just two days before the series was set to get under way, the 2019 world champions were hit with the news that seven unidentified members of the England party and staff had contracted Covid-19, forcing them to rename their 18-man squad, which included nine uncapped players...