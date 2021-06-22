Magnificent Maharaj revels in rare hat-trick for South Africa

Keshav Maharaj was too excited to come up with a celebration after becoming the first South African to claim a Test hat-trick in 61 years as his side completed a 2-0 series sweep against West Indies with a 158-run victory in Saint Lucia.

The left-arm spinner picked up five wickets in West Indies' second innings but it was his hat-trick that will live long in the memory, especially as it came when the hosts were beginning to believe they could reach their 324-run victory target.

They had recovered to 107 for three after a poor start when Maharaj (5-36) claimed the scalp of the dangerous Kieran Powell (51), who tried to launch him to the midwicket boundary but picked out lone fielder Anrich Nortje.

All-rounder Jason Holder was caught by short-leg Keegan Petersen first ball, and Wiaan Mulder took an excellent diving catch low to his right at leg-slip off Joshua Da Silva to complete the hat-trick.

"Powell was looking to come at me and I just thought about putting the ball in the right area and it found Anrich on the boundary," Maharaj told reporters.

"The second one to Jason, I was trying to bowl a straight delivery and luckily it got an inside edge.

"The hat-trick ball I had so many things going through my head as to where to put the ball. In the end I just bowled it normally and Joshua followed it down leg and full credit to Wiaan for a great catch.

"I didn’t know what to do (to celebrate), I thought about doing a slide but ended up stopping dead in my tracks. There was too much excitement and adrenalin in me."

It was only the second Test hat-trick for South Africa after seamer Geoff Griffin managed the feat against England at Lord's in 1960.

They completed a first away Test series win in four years, which comes as they start a new era under recently appointed captain Dean Elgar.

"There are a lot of positives to take out of the match, but there are also obviously a lot of things we need to work on because there is always room for improvement," added Maharaj.

"But there is a good buzz in the change room and a sense of pride."

Captain Dean Elgar said: "We haven't won a series on the road for quite some time," South Africa .

"The boys stood up. It was great to see guys like KG (Kagiso Rabada) rock up and do what he does, and great to see Keshav (get the hat-trick)."

West Indies had started the day on 15 without loss, but lost captain Kraigg Brathwaite (6) early as he edged Rabada (3-44) to Elgar at first slip, one of nine wickets the fast bowler took in the match.

Rabada accounted for Shai Hope (2) and had Kyle Mayers (34) plumb lbw off a no-ball, but later did pick up the wicket of the attacking left-hander with Elgar catching a skier.

West Indies were left to rue too many reckless shots and a lack of patience at the crease.

"As a batting unit, we let ourselves down," Brathwaite said. "We were going good (in the chase), but we didn't carry on. That hurt us and, including myself, we fell short.

"As batsmen, we know what we did wrong. We have to learn from this and come back strongly."

The teams will play a five-match Twenty20 International series starting on Saturday. (Reporting by Nick Said, Editing by Ed Osmond)

- Reuters