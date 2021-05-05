SA’s limited overs captain Temba Bavuma has become the latest star to join international talent management stable Roc Nation Sports.

The stable is owned by American rapper Jay-Z and Bavuma joins other high-profile South African sporting stars Siya Kolisi‚ Cheslin Kolbe‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira and Sbu Nkosi.

Roc Nation Sports already boasts global football superstars Marcus Rashford of Manchester United‚ Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City‚ Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha and Romelu Lukaku of Inter Milan.

Bavuma‚ who became the first black African to be appointed captain of the Proteas earlier in the year‚ becomes the second national skipper to join the stable following Kolisi’s addition to the global company.

“I am at an important phase of my career and I feel it is crucial to have the right people and support for me to achieve my objectives on and off the field‚” said Bavuma.

“Roc Nation Sports are passionate and committed towards giving their players the best opportunity and resources to achieve their goals‚ I look forward to this next chapter of my career with the team.”

Roc Nation Sports International President Michael Yormark said the company is delighted to represent two of SA’s prominent sporting leaders.

“The signing of Temba is an honour and a significant achievement as we continue to grow our footprint in SA.

“Temba has an amazing story to share with the world and an insatiable drive to make a difference. We look forward to walking this journey with him both on and off the field.”