Mapu corruption case postponed to October
Former Nelson Mandela Bay acting municipal manager Mvuleni Mapu will have to wait until October to find out if the state will be ready to proceed with corruption charges against him.
While Mapu wants the matter finalised as quickly as possible, state advocate Wilhelm de Villiers said the prosecution needed more time to decide if further charges would be added, or if more people would be charged in the matter...
