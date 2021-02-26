Qeshile happy with positive attitude in Warriors camp
Dafabet Warriors captain Sinethemba Qeshile says the team spirit of his charges is what has carried them to their last two victories as they stand on the brink of a playoff berth in the Betway T20 Challenge this weekend.
With the final two matches set to determine who plays in Saturday afternoon’s match, the Gqeberha-based side have done all they could after taking nine points from their last two games to temporarily move above the Titans ahead of Friday’s crunch matches. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.