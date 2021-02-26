Qeshile happy with positive attitude in Warriors camp

PREMIUM

Dafabet Warriors captain Sinethemba Qeshile says the team spirit of his charges is what has carried them to their last two victories as they stand on the brink of a playoff berth in the Betway T20 Challenge this weekend.



With the final two matches set to determine who plays in Saturday afternoon’s match, the Gqeberha-based side have done all they could after taking nine points from their last two games to temporarily move above the Titans ahead of Friday’s crunch matches. ..

