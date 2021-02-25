Gauteng cricket board rocked by six resignations in four months

Six directors have resigned from the Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) cricket board in the last four months without any announcements being made.

The directors came into office in May last year and four of the six resignations came last month.

Zwelithini Severiano Vilakazi and Garth Le Pere quit in November last year‚ while Ebrahim Lambat‚ Lunga Kupiso‚ Ruqshana Hassan and Koketso Nthimbane all tendered their resignations last month.

Vilakazi‚ Le Pere and Hassan were appointed officials and served as independent directors while Lambat and Kupis are elected officials who were serving as non-independent members. Nthimbane was an alternate director.

Board resignations of this magnitude will leave any organisation in distress but CGL CEO Jono Leaf-Wright insisted that there was nothing untoward.