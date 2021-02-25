Zimbabwe to buy 1.2m more Covid vaccine doses from China

Zimbabwe will buy an additional 1.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from China at a preferential price, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson said on Wednesday, after Beijing agreed to give more free doses to the southern African country.

Zimbabwe began Covid-19 vaccinations last week after receiving a donation of 200,000 doses from the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm). The government initially aims to inoculate health workers, security forces and journalists, among others.

Chinese ambassador Guo Shaochun said that his country had decided to double its donation of vaccines to 400,000 as part of its “solidarity and action” with Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba said the government, which had already bought 600,000 doses from Sinopharm and is expecting to take delivery of them next week, would increase its purchases from China.